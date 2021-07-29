Man Group plc Raises Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of Cohen & Steers worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,300,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,302,000 after buying an additional 71,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 640,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,842,000 after buying an additional 32,055 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 2.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 531,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,744,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 512,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,060,000 after buying an additional 328,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,808,000 after buying an additional 39,342 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Shares of CNS stock opened at $82.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.02. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $83.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 77.22%. The firm had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.