Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in nCino were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in nCino by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in nCino by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 55,857 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,212,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,761,000. Finally, Islet Management LP grew its position in nCino by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other nCino news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 11,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $763,212.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,336.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $111,543.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,983.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,029. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NCNO opened at $64.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.63. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NCNO shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective for the company. G.Research raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Gabelli raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.16.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

