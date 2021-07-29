Man Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,486 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in Teradyne by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 80,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $122.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.47.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

