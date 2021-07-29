Man Group plc Sells 18,997 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,997 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Alteryx by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alteryx by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AYX. reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.36.

AYX opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.13. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $181.08.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $587,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock worth $2,101,867 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.