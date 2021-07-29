Man Group plc Sells 217,756 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,756 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 700.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

OZK opened at $41.14 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.44%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

