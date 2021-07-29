Man Group plc Sells 28,372 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,372 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of Diodes worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Diodes by 4.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Diodes by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Diodes by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,504 shares in the company, valued at $28,473,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,733 shares of company stock worth $3,288,217. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $77.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Diodes’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.