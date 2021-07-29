Man Group plc Sells 3,039 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:BIO opened at $705.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $633.76. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $472.84 and a 52-week high of $710.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The company had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.