Man Group plc Sells 3,039 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BIO opened at $705.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $633.76. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $472.84 and a 52-week high of $710.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.83.
About Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.
See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.