Man Group plc Sells 373,864 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 89.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,864 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.