Man Group plc Sells 6,442 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 121,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,327,000 after purchasing an additional 67,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

BlackRock stock opened at $860.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $876.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $131.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $920.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,949 shares of company stock worth $29,423,259. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

