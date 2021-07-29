Man Group plc Sells 91,911 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Man Group plc cut its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91,911 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of FormFactor worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth about $47,309,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,567,000 after purchasing an additional 480,369 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 374,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 257,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in FormFactor by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 389,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 187,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. CL King started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

