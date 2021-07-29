Man Group plc Takes $2.55 Million Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $607,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $163,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

In other news, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $3,651,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 230,214 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,838 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XM opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.20.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

