Man Group plc Trims Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,531,745 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.12% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.28. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

