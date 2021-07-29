Man Group plc Trims Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,781 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,263. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,513,268 shares of company stock worth $109,241,820. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Avantor stock opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

