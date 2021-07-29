Man Group plc Trims Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,798 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,274,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

NYSE:DHI opened at $91.29 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

