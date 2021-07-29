Man Group plc Trims Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $800,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $7,277,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.46.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $488.36 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $499.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

