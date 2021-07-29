Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,810 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.15% of Manhattan Associates worth $10,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MANH. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,064,000 after purchasing an additional 618,398 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,631,000 after purchasing an additional 74,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 277.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 189,246 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $156.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.99. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $163.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.86 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

