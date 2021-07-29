MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Update

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,600 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the June 30th total of 470,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,006,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MRMD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.87. 132,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,367. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97. MariMed has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

About MariMed

MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

