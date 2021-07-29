Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 28.26%.

Marine Products stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.23. Marine Products has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $22.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.34.

Get Marine Products alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.