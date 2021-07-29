Mark S. Colby Sells 9,800 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GSHD stock traded down $10.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.33. 19,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,289. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.39. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 239.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

