Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Lessened by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 3.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,498,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 4.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 224,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,822,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Markel by 9.0% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 215,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,407,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,679,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,282,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,197.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $913.04 and a 1-year high of $1,268.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,209.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $402,832.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

