Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $154.04, but opened at $150.38. Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares last traded at $151.07, with a volume of 195 shares.

The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.89.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

