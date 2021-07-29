Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $154.04, but opened at $150.38. Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares last traded at $151.07, with a volume of 195 shares.
The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.89.
About Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.
