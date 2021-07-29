Marston’s (LON:MARS) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marston’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

Get Marston's alerts:

Shares of LON:MARS traded down GBX 0.63 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 85.12 ($1.11). The company had a trading volume of 950,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,649. The firm has a market capitalization of £562.12 million and a P/E ratio of -4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.22. Marston’s has a 52-week low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.