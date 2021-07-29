Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) Short Interest Update

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Desjardins lowered Martello Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS:DRKOF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Martello Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12.

Martello Technologies Group Inc, along with its subsidiaries, develops and sells products and solutions that optimize the performance of real-time applications on cloud and enterprise networks. It offers Mitel Performance Analytics, which monitors the status and performance of Mitel and third-party systems in the network; Martello Gizmo, which measures, alerts, and reports on Microsoft 365 user experience; unified communications solution for network health testing; Martello iQ, a service monitoring and analytics platform; and Live Maps, a Windows authentication troubleshooting solution.

