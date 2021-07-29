Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the construction company on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Masco has increased its dividend payment by 34.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $59.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Masco has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.10.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,340,170 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

