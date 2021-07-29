Masco (NYSE:MAS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.650-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

MAS traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,286. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Masco has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masco will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,340,170 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

