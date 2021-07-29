Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,934 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at $1,182,791,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $344,796,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 122.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,790 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,298,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,462,000 after acquiring an additional 691,694 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,830 shares of company stock worth $7,001,972 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $163.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.21. The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

