Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Trading Down 3.4%

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s share price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 123,962 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 94,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset infrastructure activities in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company matches energy infrastructure with mobile data center solutions enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.