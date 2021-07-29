Maximus (MMS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Maximus to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Maximus has set its FY 2021 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $4.20-4.40 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Maximus to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $88.12 on Thursday. Maximus has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,752,161.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MMS. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

