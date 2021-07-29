MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. MaxLinear updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.
MXL stock traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,837. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $49.44.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Benchmark started coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
