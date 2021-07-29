MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. MaxLinear updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

MXL stock traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,837. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $49.44.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Benchmark started coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 230,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,384 in the last 90 days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.