MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MXL. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

NYSE:MXL traded up $5.41 on Thursday, reaching $48.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.08.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. Research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $179,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,384. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

