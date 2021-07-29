MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Now Covered by Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

NYSE:MXL traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.29. 23,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,954. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $179,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,224 shares of company stock worth $8,747,384 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 59.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

