MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MXL. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.

MXL stock opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $298,685.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,475.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $179,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,224 shares of company stock worth $8,747,384. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 57.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $146,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

