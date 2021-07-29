MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MXL. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.
MXL stock opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.
In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $298,685.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,475.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $179,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,224 shares of company stock worth $8,747,384. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 57.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $146,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
