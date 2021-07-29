MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Raised to $45.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MXL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $42.88 on Thursday. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. Research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,248.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $298,685.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,475.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,224 shares of company stock worth $8,747,384. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth about $4,656,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth about $659,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.