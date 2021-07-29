MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $47.93 and last traded at $46.30, with a volume of 6841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.88.

The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other MaxLinear news, insider James Lougheed sold 24,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $881,556.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,948.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $564,544.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 230,224 shares of company stock worth $8,747,384 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 57.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

