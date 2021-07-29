MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.30. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.23, with a volume of 8,379 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.37. The stock has a market cap of C$473.26 million and a P/E ratio of 6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.05.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.45683 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. MCAN Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

In related news, Director Ian Sutherland sold 20,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.91, for a total transaction of C$359,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,824,100 shares in the company, valued at C$32,669,631. Insiders have sold 123,500 shares of company stock worth $2,151,491 in the last quarter.

About MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

