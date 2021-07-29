McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.22 billion-$6.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

NYSE:MKC opened at $84.70 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.91.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.