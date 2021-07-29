McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $232.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.68.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,756. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $191.64 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.45. The company has a market capitalization of $182.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

