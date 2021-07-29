McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $266.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $255.00 to $266.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MCD. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.92. The stock had a trading volume of 128,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,756. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.45. The stock has a market cap of $182.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $191.64 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

