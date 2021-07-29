McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $266.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Truist from $255.00 to $266.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.68.

MCD traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.59. The stock had a trading volume of 69,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,756. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.45. The firm has a market cap of $182.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $191.64 and a 1-year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 448,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $103,609,000 after purchasing an additional 36,992 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

