McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $269.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $268.00 to $269.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.68.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.87. The company had a trading volume of 50,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,756. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $191.64 and a 12 month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 448,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $103,609,000 after acquiring an additional 36,992 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.