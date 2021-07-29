McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $270.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Cowen from $265.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.68.

NYSE MCD opened at $243.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $181.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.45. McDonald’s has a one year low of $191.64 and a one year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

