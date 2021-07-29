McEwen Mining (MUX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 67.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. On average, analysts expect McEwen Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MUX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.22. 11,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,090,358. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $557.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MUX shares. TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

