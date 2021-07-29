Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,669 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 608.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 321.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 910,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $106,671,000 after purchasing an additional 694,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 22,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.81. The company had a trading volume of 108,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,611. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.91. The firm has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $94.64 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

