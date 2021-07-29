MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the June 30th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,792,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MEDH stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. 2,059,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,736,043. MedX has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.

Get MedX alerts:

About MedX

MedX Holdings, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the research and development of Wearable Technology Heat. It also acquires various medical businesses through its Collaborative Profit concept. The company was formerly known as Cantor Group Inc and changed its name to MedX Holdings, Inc in February 2016.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for MedX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.