MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the June 30th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,792,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MEDH stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. 2,059,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,736,043. MedX has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.
About MedX
