Megacoin Market Cap Achieves $348,100.03 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $348,100.03 and approximately $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00350829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000614 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,592,980 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

