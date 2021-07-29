Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust’s (MR.UN) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$7.25 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MR.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC began coverage on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$7.25 target price for the company.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.90. 7,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.64, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.00. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$3.55 and a 1-year high of C$7.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

