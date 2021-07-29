Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 163.50 ($2.14). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 161.80 ($2.11), with a volume of 7,148,422 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 237.86 ($3.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50. The firm has a market cap of £7.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 496.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,700 ($30,964.20).

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

