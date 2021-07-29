Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MLSPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLSPF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 68,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,338. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, August 26th. The 9-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 26th.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

