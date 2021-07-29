Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MLSPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of MLSPF opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. The 9-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 26th.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

