Meme (MEME) Price Tops $460.93 on Exchanges

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. Meme has a market capitalization of $12.91 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $460.93 or 0.01146743 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.89 or 0.00405250 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002581 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013281 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002254 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000179 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

